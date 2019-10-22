Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Francisco "Frank" Marquez

Francisco "Frank" Marquez Obituary
Francisco Marquez, age 73, went to meet his Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with his family by his side. A native of Corpus Christi, Texas, he had been a Peninsula resident since the early 1970's. He was a long time member of Liberty Baptist Church and a member of the Liberty Builders.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ruby Marquez; four children; Janie Sanchez, Paul Marquez, Timothy Marquez and Scott Marquez; eight siblings; seven grandchildren, Nate, Libby, Kayden, Chris, Christian, Damian and Justus; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herminia and Chris; and one brother.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church at 11 AM with Pastor Scott Payne officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be private.

The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Liberty Builders, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA, 23666.

Please leave condolences at wjsmithandson.com. Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 22, 2019
