Frank A. Kearney, III, 80, died Friday, August 14, 2020. Born and raised in Phoebus, he attended St. Mary Star of the Sea School, Mt. St. Joseph High School in Baltimore, and Old Dominion College. As a young volunteer at Phoebus Fire Company, Frank decided to make a career with the Hampton Fire Department and retired with the rank of Captain in 1995 with over 30 years of service. Through the years he was instrumental in starting the Fire Fighters' Association for Hampton which eventually became the IAFF local 2450. He served at the state level on the Virginia Fire Commission, serving as Chairman for 12 years and lobbied for the Heart and Lung bill. His efforts in fire service helped in the creation of Hampton stations 10 and 11. Frank cherished his time in Virginia politics as the go to man in Richmond.



Frank had a great love for fishing with his friends and family and worked for the Coastal Conservation Association and supported the Children's Fishing Clinic. He served as treasurer for the Peninsula Saltwater Fishing Association, the Hampton Cup Regatta, and the Phoebus Civic Association. He served on the Hampton Retirement Board, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, and was a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 511. He was an avid gardener and many friends enjoyed the fruits of his labor.



Preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Frank A. Kearney, II, his brother, Henry Sanders Kearney, and a grandson, Michael Diggs; he is survived by his wife, Nancy B. Kearney; his daughter, Katherine Kearney and husband, William Shreves; his son, Frank A. Kearney, IV; grandchildren, Kristopher Diggs, and Melanie and Nicholas Kearney; and four great-grandchildren, Kristopher Diggs, Jr., Mia Kearney, Kaylee Diggs, and Lillian McDaniel.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to St. Mary Star of the Sea School, 14 Willard Avenue, Hampton, VA 23663.



