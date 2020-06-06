Frank Bonham, Sr., 84, known as "Pappa Smurf" to those who loved him, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Williamsburg.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sarah Blomburg; parents, Henry and Fannie Williamson Bonham; brother, David Earl Bonham; and sister, Faye Mobley.
He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was later a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 110/540. Frank also loved his cat, Babycat.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Glenna; sons, Frank "Buddy" Bonham, Jr. (Shannon), Greg Bonham, and Fred Bonham (Patty); daughters, Marilyn Costello and Jo Ellen Whipple (Alan); 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; as well as his siblings, Bob Bonham and Mabel Thigpin, both of North Carolina.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 144 Jesters Lane, Williamsburg, VA beginning at 10am. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 6, 2020.