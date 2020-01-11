|
Frank Clarence Fuss, 75, of Surry, VA, passed away on January 10, 2020. Frank was born on May 14, 1944, in Winnemucca, Nevada, to his parents, Frank Pelton Fuss and Bonnie Kusky Fuss, both whom predeceased him in death. Frank is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dale Jones Fuss. He is further survived by his son, Jason C. Fuss and his wife Nikki; his granddaughter, Sydney Christine Fuss; and his step-grandson, Joseph (Jodi) Hanlon, all of Elberon, Virginia; along with his brother, Brad Fuss (Karen) of Placerville, California; and a sister, Michelle Dake (David) of Boise, Idaho; plus three nephews , three great nephews and one great niece. Frank had three children from a previous marriage: a daughter, Kris Fuss Nitz (Greg); and two sons, JR Fuss (Jennifer) and Jaramie Fuss as well as six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Frank had a long successful career employed by J. A. Jones Construction Company and Fluor Government Group with top secret clearance that afforded him the opportunity to work in countries all over the world. He retired to his home in Surry in 2009 due to declining health and lived there until he went to reside at Magnolia Manor in Smithfield, Virginia in April of 2019, where he lived until his death. The family would like to extend their profound gratitude to the nurses in the Assisted Living Memory Unit at Magnolia Manor and to Riverside Hospice for their excellent care while Frank was a resident there. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Old Brick Church Cemetery, Bacon's Castle, Surry, Virginia. The family will receive friends for a reception at Bacon's Castle Baptist Church immediately after the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 11, 2020