Home

POWERED BY

Services
LITTLE'S FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
For more information about
Frank Fuss
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Old Brick Church Cemetery
Bacon's Castle
Surry, VA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Bacon's Castle Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Fuss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank Clarence Fuss


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frank Clarence Fuss Obituary
Frank Clarence Fuss, 75, of Surry, VA, passed away on January 10, 2020. Frank was born on May 14, 1944, in Winnemucca, Nevada, to his parents, Frank Pelton Fuss and Bonnie Kusky Fuss, both whom predeceased him in death. Frank is survived by his wife of 44 years, Dale Jones Fuss. He is further survived by his son, Jason C. Fuss and his wife Nikki; his granddaughter, Sydney Christine Fuss; and his step-grandson, Joseph (Jodi) Hanlon, all of Elberon, Virginia; along with his brother, Brad Fuss (Karen) of Placerville, California; and a sister, Michelle Dake (David) of Boise, Idaho; plus three nephews , three great nephews and one great niece. Frank had three children from a previous marriage: a daughter, Kris Fuss Nitz (Greg); and two sons, JR Fuss (Jennifer) and Jaramie Fuss as well as six grandchildren and one great grandchild. Frank had a long successful career employed by J. A. Jones Construction Company and Fluor Government Group with top secret clearance that afforded him the opportunity to work in countries all over the world. He retired to his home in Surry in 2009 due to declining health and lived there until he went to reside at Magnolia Manor in Smithfield, Virginia in April of 2019, where he lived until his death. The family would like to extend their profound gratitude to the nurses in the Assisted Living Memory Unit at Magnolia Manor and to Riverside Hospice for their excellent care while Frank was a resident there. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Old Brick Church Cemetery, Bacon's Castle, Surry, Virginia. The family will receive friends for a reception at Bacon's Castle Baptist Church immediately after the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -