Frank Donald Wiggs, 92, of Newport News, went to his eternal rest on February 24, 2020. He was born December 30, 1927, in Smithfield, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his parents, James H. Wiggs, Sr. and Bridgette Williams Wiggs; brothers, James, Jr. and Charles; and sister, Hortense Wilkins.
Frank was a graduate of High Point University, where he met his wife of 65 years, Audrey Jean Stutts, of Robbins, NC, also a graduate of High Point University. Frank lettered in varsity tennis for three years and was Vice President of his Junior Class. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
He taught high school in Kannapolis, NC, worked for Douglas Aircraft in Charlotte, NC, for 10 years and retired from NASA Langley after 30 years. He was a member and past President of the Warwick Lions Club and a Melvin Jones Fellow, past President of the Village Green Community Association and officiated high school football and basketball in both North Carolina and Virginia for over 20 years. Mr. Wiggs was a member of Grace United Methodist Church since 1970, when he moved to Newport News. He was a former Lay Leader, Certified Lay Speaker, Sunday School Teacher and life member of the United Methodist Men.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Audrey; son, Donald Wiggs (Francy) of Virginia Beach; daughter, Harriet Tomaseski (Robert) of Hampton; brother, Billy Wiggs of Smithfield, NC; granddaughter, Ashley Tomaseski Egerton (Parker IV); and great-grandson, Parker Egerton, V, of Riverside, CA; grandchildren, Danielle Van Aken, Aimee Mayer and Leah Shirley of Virginia Beach, Michelle Van Aken of San Jose, Erin Band of Atlanta, and Michael Brown of Boston; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Madison, Tyler, Spencer, Devin, Gavin, Erica, Mia, Cameron, and Chloe. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Bonnie Wiggs, of Denton, TX and Gayle Manahan (Patrick) of Greensboro, NC; and 10 special nieces and their families.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, at Grace United Methodist Church, 1209 Country Club Road, in Newport News. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church or the .
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2020