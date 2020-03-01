|
After a long battle with dementia, Frank E. Critzer, age 92, has gone to be with the Lord. He was born to George Wilson Critzer and Iva Davis Critzer on November 15, 1927, in Covington, Virginia. He was predeceased by his father and mother, brothers Cecil Critzer (Margaret), Guy Critzer (Mary), William "Billy" Critzer (Carolyn) and sister Louise Ragland (Fred). Frank served his country as a frogman trained in underwater demolition in the Navy during World War II in the Philippines, the Korean War, and at Pearl Harbor. After serving his country, he became a welder for the Fisher Tank and Welding Company. Frank loved to sing to any soul who would listen, with one of his favorite songs being "Heaven's My Home."
Mr. Critzer was married to Anna Honaker Critzer for 72 years. He is survived by three children: son Frank E. Critzer Jr. (Julieta) of Gloucester Virginia, and daughters Mary "Tina" Chrismon (George) and Dianne Rohrbaugh (Richard), both of Hampton, Virginia; three grandchildren: Steven Critzer (Debbie), Brian Chrismon, and Waylon "Mackie" Chrismon; one great-grandchild: Bret Critzer (Tamara); one great-great grandchild: Alice Critzer; three stepchildren: stepson Alonso Mena and stepdaughters Darlene Niehaus and Lorene Rohrbaugh; sister-in-law Margaret Critzer; and several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6: 00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home with a service at 11am on Friday, March 6, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church, 162 Alleghany Road, Hampton VA, 23661.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020