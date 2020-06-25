Frank E. Jones
1939 - 2020
Frank E. Jones departed this life on June 18, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg. Frank's survivors include brothers, Edward (Veronica) and Raymond (Mary); nephews, Raymond Jones, Jr., Stacy Jones and Timothy L. Jones; nieces, Angela Williams, Patricia Evans, Melody Jones, and Michelle Greene; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, June 26, 2020, at New Jones Grove Baptist Church, Windsor, VA. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Jones Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
