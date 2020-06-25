Frank E. Jones departed this life on June 18, 2020 at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg. Frank's survivors include brothers, Edward (Veronica) and Raymond (Mary); nephews, Raymond Jones, Jr., Stacy Jones and Timothy L. Jones; nieces, Angela Williams, Patricia Evans, Melody Jones, and Michelle Greene; and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. Graveside service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, June 26, 2020, at New Jones Grove Baptist Church, Windsor, VA. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 25, 2020.