Frank Gough was born in Baltimore on February 25, 1924 and passed away on Thursday, November 28th after a short illness.
Frank graduated Hampton High School in 1942 after moving to the area during his junior high years. As a member of the Greatest Generation, Frank proudly served in the US Navy during WWII as an aerial gunner on a Grumman TBF Avenger. He went on to NACA apprentice school retiring at age 55 from his career at NACA/NASA.
Frank's love of baseball took him from playing as a kid to becoming a talented 1st baseman playing for many local teams, Shipwrights, Kiwanis, Seaford, Matthews, and Hampton Royals to name a few. He had the opportunity to play with local talent and pros such as Willie Mays, Ted Williams, Dom DiMaggio, Vern Law, Phil Rizzuto, Pee Wee Reese, among many others. He was selected by the Chicago Cubs in 1947 to play for their N.C. Tobacco League team.
He spent retirement playing golf, traveling across North America, spending time with his children and grandchildren, always with his beloved wife of 68 years, whom he affectionately called "Rosie."
Frank is now reunited with his soul mate Rosalia "Dickey" Creech Gough. Their love, memories, joy, and laughter will carry on with his daughter Carroll G. Hutchens; son Keller Gough III; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
All services will be private. Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 30, 2019