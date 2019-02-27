Frank Louis Snyder died peacefully in his sleep on February 21, 2019. He was 85 years old. He served in the US Army in the 50's and retired from Newport News Shipyard after thirty-five years as an electrician. He was preceeded in death by his wife, Gay Curtis, his parents, Harry and Dora and his sister, Frances, Betty, Margaret and Harriet. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Talley (Chuck), Betty Downs (Charles), and Ellen Charles (Lee); his six grandchildren, and his eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 1st, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park with US Army Military Honors. The family will receive friends afterwards at Providence Mennonite Church, Fellowship Hall, 13101 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VFW, Post 8545, Smithfield, VA or to the American Legion, Post 49, Smithfield, VA. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary