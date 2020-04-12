|
Frank Martin Haydon, 79, transitioned to glory on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born to the late Frank W. Haydon and Odie Mae Martin Haydon on January 29, 1941. Frank (affectionately known then as Jackie) graduated from Peoria High School, class of 1959 and attended Bradley University in Peoria, IL before serving in the United States Army receiving an honorable discharge in 1969. Frank worked at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia as a Planner until he retired in 2010. While working for Newport News Shipbuilding Frank and Roslyn worked for Lutheran Family Services of Virginia as foster parents. As a team they nurtured and guided over 75 children in the foster care system over a 12 year period. Frank found renewed purpose after retirement working in Guest Relations at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, Virginia where he enjoyed working until his passing. Frank's many joys included the comradery with his golf buddies, vacationing with other couples, cooking and creating new twist to traditional dishes and chilling with his BIG dogs. He loved anything music from an early age inspired by his mother, a music teacher. He played multiple instruments but mastered the French Horn and the Clarinet. He even joined the Octet Club in high school. Frank's musical passion was jazz, he always searched for the heart beat and soul of each instrument as he listened. As an only child Frank always wanted a big family and he was blessed with a huge blended family; Frank is survived by his wife of 31 years Rosalyn M. Haydon and his children; Tia M. Billups (Gerald), Felicia M. Haydon, Nicole M. Haydon, Brandon J.M. Haydon (Deresa) and Keirsten M.H. Ramon, Darleen Conway (Fulton) and Carleen Nixon (Carl). He is loved by a host of grandchildren Raven, Darian, Aiyana, Adrian, Pierce, Jamison, Justin H. Sofia, Jaret, Jenay, Jordan, Justin N., great-grandchildren; Aileah and Zoe. He leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends and is now with his daughter Kimberly M. Haydon in glory. The family wishes to thank everyone for your prayers and kindness during our time of sorrow. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made in the form of a donation to Honor and Remember at https://www.honorandremember.org/donation. Viewing held for family and friends from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Friday, April 17, 2020. Saturday, April 18, 2020, a Celebration of Life will be held at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA 23669, 757-723-4117. Please be informed the CDC Guidelines for COVID-19 will be observed during viewing which limits guests to 10 persons at a time. Please bring and wear mask as per COVID-19 guidelines. The Celebration of Life is limited to immediate family only, using these same guidelines. Live streaming is available the day of the service, provided by Smith Brothers Funeral Home on their website www.smithbrothersfh.com for all who cannot attend in-person due to these unprecedented times.
Frank was an extraordinary person with a kind and gentle soul. He cherished his family and those he worked alongside throughout his many years. "Love recognizes no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." ~Maya Angelou
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020