Captain Frank Richard "Dick" Whalen, U.S. Navy (retired) passed from this world on August 13, 2019. A dedicated family man, visionary leader, and civic ambassador, he served 30 years on active duty, was a trailblazer in the Hampton Roads soccer community, and lived life at "full speed ahead."
Dick was born on November 11, 1941 in Honolulu, HI to Commander Frank D. Whalen and Eva Kuehn. The son of a career naval officer, Dick had a passion for service and became an Eagle Scout before graduating from Maury High School in Norfolk, VA in 1959.
Dick was a proud member of the United States Naval Academy class of 1963. He served on six ships in the Atlantic Fleet, commanded USS Thomas C. Hart (ya gotta have Hart!), and was the commissioning Commanding Officer of USS Mobile Bay, "Freedom's Flagship." In his final assignment, he served as Commanding Officer of the Hampton Roads Naval ROTC consortium. Admired as a "titan of the waterfront," he loved driving his Mazda RX-7 with CO MOB license plates while listening to the Charlie Daniels Band at top volume. His decorations included the Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, and Meritorious Service Medal. He retired in 1993 and joined the ODU staff as its first Director of Military Activities. During his 19-year tenure at ODU, he enriched the lives of thousands of students by fostering closer relations between the university and all branches of the military.
Dick was a self-taught maritime artist, and his ship portraits routinely appeared on the covers of national magazines. He founded Seaman's Eye Marine Art and achieved widespread acclaim for his paintings, which can be found in museums and public and private collections across the country. However, his finest works were the doodles and dragons he drew alongside his seven grandchildren.
Dick was perhaps most well-known for his booming sideline presence at his sons' (and grandchildren's) soccer games and his unwavering advocacy of youth soccer in Hampton Roads, culminating in his induction in the Virginia-DC Soccer Hall of Fame and selection as a "Tourism Ambassador" for Virginia Beach. As President of Beach FC, he led the creation of the non-profit Hampton Roads Soccer Council and its premier 75-acre Soccer Complex. Dick then founded the North American Sand Soccer Championships and wove beach soccer into the fabric of the community, serving as Director for 25 years and raising over $5 million.
Dick is survived by his devoted wife of 55 years, Marti, of Virginia Beach; sons Scott (wife Dawn and daughters Emily and Abigail of New Hartford, CT), Todd (wife Isabel and children Edward and Eleanor of Everett, WA), Matthew (wife Kristen and children Hannah, Carter, and Keegan of Virginia Beach); and brother Curtis and wife Linda of Annandale, VA.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 6 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel; guests are encouraged to wear their favorite jersey/sand soccer/beach t-shirt, shorts, and sandals in true Dick Whalen style. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 7 at the First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach. Dick will be laid to rest on Monday, Sep. 9 in a private ceremony at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. Condolences can be offered at www.hollomon-brown.com, and memorial contributions can be made to the Dick Whalen Memorial Fund at https://www.sandsoccer.com/dick-whalen-memorial-fund/ or via check to the Hampton Roads Soccer Council. Dick's family suggests observing evening colors at sunset or attending a youth soccer game (and cheering with enthusiasm) as a fitting tribute to his memory.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 20, 2019