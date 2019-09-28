|
|
Frank Raymond Lewis, Jr., peacefully joined his heavenly Father on September 26, 2019, at the age of 97, after a long and blessed life. He was the son of Frank Raymond and Clemmie Forrest Lewis, Sr. of Hudgins, Mathews, Virginia, where he grew up surrounded by family and enjoyed many hours of his youth on the land and water surrounding Hills Bay. He was proud to be a member of the first graduating class of Mathews High School in 1940. After school, he worked at odd jobs in Norfolk, Virginia, and joined the Merchant Marines, like many Mathews men, following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. After World War II, Raymond first worked at Cheatham Annex, where he rekindled a high school friendship with Mary Belle Jones, who became his wife in 1948 and pre-deceased him in 2017. The couple moved to Gloucester in 1951, where they lived for the rest of their lives and raised their daughters. He retired from Fort Eustis in 1973. Later, he worked as an independent contractor and Shop teacher at Mathew High School.
Raymond was a member of Botetourt Masonic Lodge #7 in Gloucester and was Master in 1960. Early in life he was a member of Mathews Baptist Church and after moving to Gloucester raised his family at Newington Baptist Church. Through the years he was a Sunday School teacher, Deacon, and Training Union director there. Later, he joined Petsworth Baptist Church.
He leaves behind daughters Susan Dutton (Tommy) of Gloucester and Sara Lewis (Ken Schmidt) of Williamsburg; grandchildren Jesse Dutton (Amy Daniel) and Mark Dutton (Leigh Ann). Elizabeth Flanary Hogge (Daniel), and Lewis Flanary; his step-grandchildren are Matthew (Liz) and Thomas (Anna) Schmidt; great-grandchildren are Jackson, Emerson, Samuel, Timothy and Cary Dutton; Bryce and Brooke Hogge; and Charlotte and Hugo Schmidt.
The family will hold visitation at 2pm prior to services at 3pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Masonic rites will follow at H.C. Smithers Cemetery in Mathews. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Petsworth Baptist Church, 2471 Hickory Fork Road, Gloucester, VA 23061.
The family wishes to thank his loving caregivers Carolyn Gibbs, Cherry Stone, Wende Roberts, Pat King, Monessa Flowers and Gloucester House.
Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 28, 2019