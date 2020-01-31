Home

R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
Frank Ranson
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Hampton Baptist Church
Hampton, VA
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Courtland, VA
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Hampton Baptist Church
Hampton , VA
View Map
Frank Redd Ranson


1940 - 2020
Frank Redd Ranson Obituary
Frank Redd Ranson, Jr, 79, husband of Mary Jane Ranson passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born in South Boston, Virginia on August 25, 1940.

He married the love of his life, Mary Jane Jakeman on December 27, 1960. In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Mindy Wiley (Alan) and Sonja Spence (Steve), four grandsons: Dallas Spence (Amanda), Justin Spence, Tony and Alex Panayiotou, two great grandsons, Vassilis and Xander Panayiotou, his sister, Faye Waller of Lynchburg, VA and his beloved dog, Happy.

After graduation from Southampton High School he attended the University of Virginia. Frank served in the US Army and was stationed in Metz, France and Tacoma, WA. Thirty-four of his working years were in Newport News where he served as President of The Phil Carter System, Inc. and Sani Serva System, Inc. He was an active member of Hampton Baptist Church.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Hampton Baptist Church, Hampton VA. Visitation will follow in fellowship hall. Graveside service will be held in Courtland, VA on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 12:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hampton Baptist Church Building Fund or Sentara Hospice Services.

Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 31, 2020
