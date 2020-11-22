1/1
Frank Swain Cox Jr.
1936 - 2020
Frank S. Cox, Jr., 84, passed away November 13, 2020 at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News. He was born July 17, 1936 in Ahoskie, NC, to the late Frank Swain Cox and Bertha Chitty Cox.

Mr. Cox graduated from Warwick High School in 1954, received a B.S. in Psychology from the College of William and Mary in 1958, and earned a M.A. in Psychology from the University of South Carolina in 1961. He worked as a psychologist for 43 years for the Columbia Area Mental Health Center of the SC Dept. of Mental Health, sometimes also working part time in his private therapy practice. Mr. Cox was a patron of the Nickelodeon Theater, Historic Columbia Foundation, Palmetto Opera and Opera at USC. Other special interests included gardening, travel around the world, architecture, ancient history and archeology.

Survivors include his brother Ron Cox (Judy) of Smithfield, VA; 2 nieces Ronda Stump (Mike) and Lori Willis; great nephews and great nieces, Michael (Ashlen), Rachel, Eric and Gabriella Stump, Marissa and Grant Willis.

A graveside service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery in Columbia, SC on November 23, 2020 at 11 am with Dunbar Funeral Home assisting.

Local arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
November 19, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Osama Abdulla
