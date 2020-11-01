1/1
Frank White Clarkson
Frank White Clarkson age 92 died peacefully at his home in Hayes on Wednesday October 28, 2020. Frank was founder of FW Clarkson Plumbing and following retirement in 1986 he became a developer and Investment Broker. Kyndall and Dominik, his grandchildren, kept their "Pop Pop" going; they spent many hours shopping at Walmart, sitting at Chick-fil-a and doing whatever Pop Pop wanted to do. Frank attended Gloucester Church of Christ, he was an avid motorcyclist (Harley Davidson being his favorite) the oldest member of the Harley Owners Group and Green Bay Packers fan. Parents, Otto B. and Ora Lee Crumbley Clarkson, daughter Linda Clarkson Edney, son Larry Clarkson, Brother Abe Clarkson and mother-in-law Sarah Cox preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife Lynne C. Clarkson, children Debbie Willett, Wade Clarkson, Ryan Maples (Tiffany), Justin Maples (Betheny), Kacie Sales (Chris), grandchildren Alexis, Sarah, Kaleo, Samson, Kipani, Payton, Conner, Kyndall, Dominik, Jaxton and brother in law James Cox. The family will receive friends on Tuesday November 3, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home followed by at 2:00 chapel service conducted by Pastor Robert Brunjes. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, masks are required for entry, and social distancing will be mandatory. In memory of our loved one memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis. TN 38101. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home
NOV
3
Service
02:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
