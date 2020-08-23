Frank Willard Jackson, 73, was called to the Lord on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born in San Nicolas, Aruba and migrated to Brooklyn, NY with his family in 1955. After serving with the Navy in Vietnam, he obtained a BA degree in Business Management from Fairleigh Dickinson University and a MA degree in Management from New York University. After graduation he worked for the Department of Defense, Military Sealift Command for more than 25 years and retired in February 2009. He has been a resident of Yorktown (Tabb) and a member of Resurrection Lutheran Church, Newport News, since 1998. Frank loved music especially Jazz and Caribbean music.



He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Enid; sons, Brian (Colleen) of Indianapolis, IN and Jason (Bethany) of Whitestown, IN; granddaughters, Lena and Audrey; grandson, Brayden; his brother, Harold (Lucia) Jackson of Hazlet, NJ; his sister, Zelma Brooks of Pearland, TX; his nephew, Jerry (Denise) Waters; his nieces, Gizelle (Wells) Carter and Cherilyn (Charles) Rudd; and many cousins and friends.



Frank is predeceased in death by his parents, Darrell and Agatha (Millie) Jackson; and his brother, George (Duffy) Sylvan.



His viewing will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6:00 – 7:30 PM at the W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home in Newport News. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 followed by interment at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, donations to Resurrection Lutheran Church are also appreciated.



Due to COVID, the family will also be hosting a live virtual session of the Viewing & Celebration of Life to support those who cannot be physically in attendance; for more information please reach out to the family directly.



Arrangements have been made under the care of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 210 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.



