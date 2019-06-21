|
Frankie Hensley Stapivic age 75 passed on June 11th after a long illness. She is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Delphia Hensley and husband Carl L. Stapivic. She is surived by a son Larry Merritt and wife Mary of Bayside Texas and a daughter Diana Hall and husband Archie of Newport News Va. And a brother Ernie Hensley of Anderson Indiana. She has many grand children and friends to mourn her loss. There will be no service Memorial gifts to would be welcome. God bless you all
Published in Daily Press from June 21 to June 23, 2019