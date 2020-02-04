Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bliley's Funeral Homes
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Simmons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin D. Simmons


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin D. Simmons Obituary
Franklin Duncan Simmons, formerly of Williamsburg and Newport News, died at home on February 1, 2020. He was 85.

Born in Alabama in 1934, Simmons moved to the Peninsula as a teen, graduating from Newport News High School and the College of William and Mary. A Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, he served as a cryptographic analyst in the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1955, his superiors recognizing his "conscientious devotion to duty," his loyalty, and his leadership.

Those qualities characterized his nearly 40 years at the Virginia Daily Press/Times-Herald, where he was named Managing Editor at age 38 and would become the newspaper's first Executive Editor. Under his leadership, the publication was recognized for community service and innovative approaches to audience expansion-while maintaining its commitment to truth and journalistic excellence. In his retirement he remained an avid observer of politics, sports, his alma mater and the cultural landscape-and opinion pieces he submitted on all these topics were frequently published.

His professional achievements notwithstanding, his highest duty and greatest loyalty was to his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Carolyn (nee Dewey); his children, Cary Lynn of Richmond, and Christopher (Neelie) of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren Carina, Duncan and Rory; sister Shirley Cannon of Richmond; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 5 from 10 a.m. to noon at Bliley's Funeral Home, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bliley's Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -