|
|
Newport News, Va. – Mr. Franklin "Frank" Daniel Hoage, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday October 23, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Dawne and his children, Bradley, Thomas and Linette and his grandchildren, Tad and Jennifer.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. A full obituary may be view at amoryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 30, 2019