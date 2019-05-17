|
|
Franklin "Frank" Delano Roosevelt Long, Sr., of Williamsburg, VA, passed away on May 13, 2019. A funeral service, celebrating Frank's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, in St. John Baptist Church, Williams-burg. Interment with Full Military Honors to follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Long may be viewed Monday beginning at 9:00 a.m. in the church. Professional service entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2019