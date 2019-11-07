|
Franklin E. Ullrich, 87, of Williamsburg, VA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on November 3, 2019. He was born on September 29, 1932 in Hawthorne, NJ, to the late Mary and Arthur Ullrich, Sr.
Frank served the public through his entire career, beginning as a minister, a public transportation bus driver, and finally as a talented school teacher of 25 years teaching Special Education in Paterson, NJ. Frank's educational achievements include a Bachelor's degree in Theology from Barrington College, RI, a teaching certificate and Master's degree in Special Education from William Paterson University, NJ. Frank was also gifted with musical talent; early on a school band, and orchestra member playing the trumpet and other brass instruments, and also as a church choir member and organist. Love for music led Frank to his loving wife, June (nee Clark), who played piano in the church and sang in the choir as well.
They were members of the Hawthorne Gospel Church and lived in Saddle Brook, NJ, until retirement in 1992, moving to Williamsburg, VA, where they were among the early members of Faith Baptist Church. They continued to serve God through music there and formed numerous friendships. They enjoyed life together for almost 61 years until June's passing 4 years ago.
Frank is predeceased by his brother Arthur, Jr, formerly of Franklin Lakes, NJ. Survivors include son William and his wife Kathleen, of Rockaway, NJ and son David and wife Haydee of Colorado Springs, CO; his dear grandchildren, Alexandra and Connor; his brother, Donald of Miramar Beach, FL; special dear friends and wonderful caregivers, Inga and Regina Ferrell, and their family; along with Jennifer and April Meeks, and Kathy Mays.
A visitation will be held on Friday, November 8 from 10-11am at the Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg. The service will follow at 11am in the Nelsen Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 7, 2019