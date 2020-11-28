1/1
Franklin Earl Creech
Franklin Earl Creech, 82, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born in Johnston County, NC, he was a resident of Poquoson, VA for the past 50 years. Franklin worked with OSD in the Fluid Systems Section at NASA as a High Pressure Technician where he would retire in March 1995 after 36 years of service. Franklin also served in the U.S. Air Force for just under 3 years. Franklin is preceded in rest by his son, Daniel R. Creech; father, Norwood W. Creech; mother, Rachel W. Creech; brothers, William R. Creech, Norwood V. Creech, Henry T. Creech, Marshall H. Creech; and sister, Marjorie F. Kowalske. Franklin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen M. Creech; granddaughter, Airika D. Creech; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie Sue Powell (Emmett) of Washington, North Carolina. The Memorial service will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666.

Published in Daily Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
November 25, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
D T
November 25, 2020
I am sorry to hear about your loss. May you find comfort during this difficult time
