Franklin Earl Creech, 82, passed away at his home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born in Johnston County, NC, he was a resident of Poquoson, VA for the past 50 years. Franklin worked with OSD in the Fluid Systems Section at NASA as a High Pressure Technician where he would retire in March 1995 after 36 years of service. Franklin also served in the U.S. Air Force for just under 3 years. Franklin is preceded in rest by his son, Daniel R. Creech; father, Norwood W. Creech; mother, Rachel W. Creech; brothers, William R. Creech, Norwood V. Creech, Henry T. Creech, Marshall H. Creech; and sister, Marjorie F. Kowalske. Franklin is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen M. Creech; granddaughter, Airika D. Creech; five great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie Sue Powell (Emmett) of Washington, North Carolina. The Memorial service will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store