Franklin Eason Jr.
1945 - 2020
Born Feb 4, 1945 passed away Friday June 26. Parents were Lola Gray Whitley and Franklin Eason Sr both deceased.

Survived by wife of 54 years Judy Chapman Eason and 3 children Suzanne Eason and husband Ron Rohr, and 3 grandsons Nicholas, Chase and Garrett. Son Brian and wife Trish and 3 granddaughters Mallory, Gwyneth and Harper. Daughter Meredith, husband Matt Fradenburgh and granddaughter Cameron Ashley and Grandsons Noah Ashley and Blake Fradenburgh, Also sister Carol Burgess and husband Bill

Retired from Ferguson Enterprises after 33 years service. Frank was very active at Orcutt Baptist Church for 34 years. He also served proudly as a member of Mariner Lions Club

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lions Club Intl. There will be a private service and celebration of life for family at Surf City NC on July 11

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Service
Surf City NC
Funeral services provided by
Faupel Funeral Home - Port Richey
7524 Ridge Road
Port Richey, FL 34668
(727) 849-9964
