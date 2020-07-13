Franklin F. Grant Jr (Skeek) passed away unexpectedly on 07/08/2020. He was born on October 23, 1955 in Newport News, VA to Dorothy Grant Lee and the late Franklin Grant Sr.



He attended Pembroke High School in Hampton, VA and graduated in 1974.



Frank married Elva Grant, and together they raised two sons, Jarrod and Errol Grant. He was a coach, then president at Francis Mallory Little League for several years where he positively impacted many kids in the community. Frank was a devoted father, grandfather and brother who loved sports, fishing, and collecting music and comic books.



He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Lee (Grant), two sisters, Constance Scott and Cheryl Green; three brothers, Kirby Grant (Annette), Mark Grant, and Eric Grant; two sons, Jarrod and Errol Grant (Teri). Special Friend, Daisy Cooper; two step-daughters; Chasity Domonique Johnson and Jesamini Cooper; seven grandchildren, Khaleel, Kamaria, Ella, Avery, Avion, Hazel, KJ and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.



There will be a viewing on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10am – 4pm at Cooke Bros Funeral home at 1601 27th St, Newport News VA. There will also be a memorial service that can be viewed online Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 12pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store