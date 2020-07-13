1/1
Franklin F. Grant Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Franklin F. Grant Jr (Skeek) passed away unexpectedly on 07/08/2020. He was born on October 23, 1955 in Newport News, VA to Dorothy Grant Lee and the late Franklin Grant Sr.

He attended Pembroke High School in Hampton, VA and graduated in 1974.

Frank married Elva Grant, and together they raised two sons, Jarrod and Errol Grant. He was a coach, then president at Francis Mallory Little League for several years where he positively impacted many kids in the community. Frank was a devoted father, grandfather and brother who loved sports, fishing, and collecting music and comic books.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Lee (Grant), two sisters, Constance Scott and Cheryl Green; three brothers, Kirby Grant (Annette), Mark Grant, and Eric Grant; two sons, Jarrod and Errol Grant (Teri). Special Friend, Daisy Cooper; two step-daughters; Chasity Domonique Johnson and Jesamini Cooper; seven grandchildren, Khaleel, Kamaria, Ella, Avery, Avion, Hazel, KJ and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends.

There will be a viewing on Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10am – 4pm at Cooke Bros Funeral home at 1601 27th St, Newport News VA. There will also be a memorial service that can be viewed online Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 12pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Memorial service
12:00 PM
online
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved