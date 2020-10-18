Franz Randolph "Randy" Jones, 65, passed peacefully surrounded by family on October 11, 2020 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA. Randy was the son of the late Charles L. Jones Sr. and the late Mary J. Barger. Raised in Newport News, VA, he graduated from Menchville High School in 1973.
Randy was a multi-talented person. He was a capable mechanic and knowledgeable in all the trades. He could always make you smile and told a great story. He would do anything he could to help others. Spending time with his family brought him the utmost joy.
Randy's greatest accomplishment in life was raising his daughter, Chelsea N. Jones. As a devoted father, he attended class parties, school field trips, and many concerts. For years, he served as her Girl Scout Troop Leader. Many of her friends fondly knew him as "Papa Jones."
Randy is survived by his beloved cat Mr. Mittens and three siblings: Kennie H. Jones (Linda); Alice J. Demkowski; and William T. Jones (Kelly). He was a loving uncle of nine and great-uncle to many. Randy will be greatly missed by his friends Pat Stratton, Wayne Harris, Carol Woody, Randy Mohn, and countless others. He was preceded in death by his eldest brother Charles L. Jones Jr.
A celebration of life for Randy will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 2-5pm at Kennie and Linda's home, 14 Rivergate Drive, Poquoson, VA 23662. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Doorways (www.thedoorways.org
) or The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/randys-battle
).
The family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the staff of VCU Medical Center and Sentara Healthcare for their continuous care to Randy during his illness. At Randy's request, his body was donated for the advancement of science.