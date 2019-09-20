|
|
Fred Allen Kern, 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Fred was born in Stone, KY and was raised in various parts of Appalachia Virginia and Kentucky. He graduated from Coeburn High School and East Tennessee State University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He moved to Hampton in 1960 where he worked for the State of Virginia as a tax auditor, retiring with over 40 years of service. He had many hobbies. He never lost his Appalachian roots and was loved by many.
Fred is survived by his 4 daughters; Karen Hollomon, Kathy Hall, Teresa Warlitner and Terrie Conrad all of the Peninsula; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and his life-long relationship with Ella Kern.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00a.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA with military honors. The family requests no flowers, but please consider a donation to the or the . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 20, 2019