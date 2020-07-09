Fred Allen Smith Jr., 90, went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2020. He was born in Alvarado, VA and was a lifelong resident of Newport News, until moving to Williamsburg 6 years ago. He was a U.S. Army Veteran with 3 years of service. He retired from Dominion Resources/Dominion Power/Vepco after 39 years of service, was a member of Menchville Baptist Church and a member of the Masonic Lodge #336.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Pearl Marsh and stepfather, Herbert Marsh of Bristol, VA; his father Fred Allen Smith Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Dora Smith; his son, Ronald Smith of Williamsburg (Michelle); his granddaughter, Jennifer Roberts (Brian) and 2 great- granddaughters, Haley and Alyssa Roberts.



The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home with burial to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



