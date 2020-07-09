1/1
FRED ALLEN SMITH Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share FRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Allen Smith Jr., 90, went to be with the Lord on July 5, 2020. He was born in Alvarado, VA and was a lifelong resident of Newport News, until moving to Williamsburg 6 years ago. He was a U.S. Army Veteran with 3 years of service. He retired from Dominion Resources/Dominion Power/Vepco after 39 years of service, was a member of Menchville Baptist Church and a member of the Masonic Lodge #336.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie Pearl Marsh and stepfather, Herbert Marsh of Bristol, VA; his father Fred Allen Smith Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Dora Smith; his son, Ronald Smith of Williamsburg (Michelle); his granddaughter, Jennifer Roberts (Brian) and 2 great- granddaughters, Haley and Alyssa Roberts.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home with burial to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved