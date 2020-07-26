1/1
Fred Augustus Harrell
1932 - 2020
Fred"Gus"Augustus Harrell, 87, of Hampton, passed away peacefully July 13, 2020 surrounded by his children.

Fred was born December 23, 1932 in Suffolk to Jesse and Hazel Harrell. One of two children, sibling Mary Alice Grand. He graduated from Suffolk High School in 1951, where he served as senior class president and was very active in sports.

After graduation from Suffolk high school, Gus entered and graduated from the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School. While in the Apprentice School, Gus played football for the Builders. He married Ann Garrett in December of 1955, and together they raised three children.

Gus is now with his Lord in Heaven along with the love of his life Ann, who passed away May 18th of this year.

Gus is survived by his sibling Mary Alice Grand; children Cathy Blount (Tom), Wayne Harrell (Judy), Leslie Bryant (Jim), special niece Aylene Lambiotte; brother in law John Garrett, sister in law Doris Muschek ; seven grandchildren Jason Earnhardt, Brice Earnhardt, Holly Payne, Dr. Ryan Harrell, Lindsey Hotmar, Dylan Bryant, Kate Bryant; seven great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Gus worked for Newport News Shipbuilding and M. Rosenblatt & Son prior to retiring in 2003.

Gus loved gardening, carpentry, wine making and especially taking his family and friends fishing down at the Outer Banks. He enjoyed hosting crab feasts in the backyard, sharing vegetables from his garden with friends, family and with those he delivered Meals on Wheels, as well as special tastings of his wines.

Gus served on the founding committee to design, raise funds and build Northampton Pool. He served on the Pool's Association board for many years. He had a special gift for designing and building things and put it to use making things for people to enjoy. From a full basketball court in the backyard, a deck that has seen its fair share of social gatherings, building furniture to creating and making a very special Thanksgiving Blue Fish Tournament trophy.

The Thanksgiving surf fishing week tradition at the OBX beach house held a very special place in his heart. He looked forward to catching up with our extended family Cary and Barbara Spangler and children each year. He was a lifetime member of the N.C. Beach Buggy Association.

Dad enjoyed spending time with his family especially when we celebrated his birthday in combination with a fun Christmas exchange game. His kind heart, gentle smile and sense of humor are gifts that will live in our hearts forever.

Due to current restrictions, the service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels at paainc.networkforgood.com. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Guest Book sponsored by Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home

