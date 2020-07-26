1/1
Fred D. Armstrong
Fred D. Armstrong departed this life peacefully on Saturday evening, July 11, 2020, at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland surrounded by his family. A viewing and celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment with full Military Honors will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers in memory, please send check to Frederick Douglass High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 2562, Wilson, NC 27894. On the check, put "Fred D. Armstrong Scholarship Fund." Services of comfort entrusted to Kalas Funeral Home, 6160 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, 301-567-9424.

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Viewing
11:00 AM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
