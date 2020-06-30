Fred D. Galloway
Mr. Fred D. Galloway, 86, transitioned peacefully when he answered God's call on June 22, 2020 at home.

He was born in Brunswick County (Supply) NC on June 26, 1933 to the late Maceo Galloway and Annie Bellamy-Galloway.

Fred moved to Hampton, VA after he served as a longshoreman then was drafted into the Army, where he served during the Korean War. He was a great craftsman and used his skills and knowledge at the Newport News Shipyard and became a supervisor in the Welding Dept. X18.

He is survived by his children, Fred, Jr. and Shawn; one granddaughter, Zariah all of Hampton.

Viewing Will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 12p.m. to 6p.m. with the family visitation from 4p.m. to 6p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 12 noon at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
