Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Historic Zion Poplars Baptist Church
7000 T.C. Walker Road
Gloucester, VA
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
The First United Baptist Church
6188 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester, VA
More Obituaries for Fred Taylor
Fred Douglas Taylor Obituary
Fred Douglas Taylor was called home to glory on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was a member of The Historic Zion Poplars Baptist Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-four years, Queen Elizabeth Taylor; children, Kenneth Brown, LaVerne Soulet, and Cynthia Williams; 5 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; a host of nephews, nieces and friends.

The Homegoing Service will be held at 12 noon Monday, December 9, 2019 in The First United Baptist Church, 6188 George Washington Memorial Highway, Gloucester, VA. A viewing will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4 -6 pm in The Historic Zion Poplars Baptist Church, 7000 T.C. Walker Road, Gloucester, VA.

Arrangements are by Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 7, 2019
