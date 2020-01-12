Home

COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
(757) 380-0251
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
COOKE BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
1135-37th St
Newport News, VA
Mr. Fred Lee Martin, 75, passed away January 6, 2020. He was a native of Roanoke Rapids, NC and a resident of Hampton, VA for 56 years. He proudly served his country in the US Army from 1969 to 1971. He retired as a Master Shipbuilder from Newport News Shipbuilding after 42 years of dedicated service.

Viewing will be held 12:00 noon to 6:00p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. A Homegoing Celebration will be held 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church, 1135-37th St., NN, VA. The Interment will follow at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 12, 2020
