Fred S. Dulaney, Jr. "Big Fred", died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Fred retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in 2010 where he worked in X-15 steel fabricating department for over 40 years. When Fred wasn't watching wrestling or the Waltons on the couch with a Pepsi, he was driving his Chevelle, following his son in his Camaro to a car show. Big Fred was always laid back and "taking a break".
He was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Sandra and his daughter, Christy Dulaney. Survivors include his son, Brian Dulaney and his wife, Tabitha; grandchildren, Noah and Abrie Dulaney; his sister, Pat Kernodle; a brother, Curtis Dulaney; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from 3 - 4 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will be on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 AM in Peninsula Memorial Park. Masks and social distancing is required. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
