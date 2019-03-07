Home

Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Fred Thompson Obituary
Fred Thompson, 67, of Morganton passed away Tuesday, M arch 5, 2019. Born in Montgomery County, OH on December 25, 1951, he was the son of the late Ernest Jackson Thompson and Chorine Watson Thompson. Fred was a member of FAM Church and really loved the Lord. He was a veteran of the US Navy.Mr. Thompson is survived by his wife, Karen Dienhart Thompson of the home; daughters, Jennifer and Nakisha; step-son, Jonathan Core; grandchildren, Brandon, Amanda, Nylah, Cullen, William, Kaitlyn, Nathaniel, Alex, Mathew, and Jacob; great-granddaughter, Charlotte; mother, Doris Thompson; brothers, John, E.J., Randall, and Philip Thompson; and sisters, Louella McMillin, Darlene Wise, and Ernestine, Kathleen, and Theresa Thompson.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 9 in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor John White officiating. Entombment will follow in Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 7, 2019
