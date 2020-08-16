1/
Freda Elaine Dawson
Freda Elaine Dawson, 78, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Warwick Forest Retirement Community. Elaine was born in Gainesville, Georgia, and graduated from East Hall High School in 1960. She earned her undergraduate degree in Education at the University of Georgia, and her Master's in Education at The College of William and Mary.

She worked at Colonial Williamsburg Foundation in Williamsburg, Virginia as a Historic Interpreter, and as a Supervisor for School and Group Services for over 20 years before she retired.

Elaine was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dr. Jerry L. Dawson, She is survived by her three children, Jeff Dawson and his wife Kay; Chris Dawson; and Jennifer Lane, and her husband Randy; four grandchildren: Emily Irene Dawson, Michael Jeffrey Dawson, Anna Grace Lane, and Dawson Conner Lane; and two sisters, Maria Poole and Linda Hickman.

A private celebration of her life will be held with her children and their families in lieu of other services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
