Freda Kay Griffith, 89, died Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, she was a longtime Peninsula resident and retired from the Admissions Office at Mary Immaculate Hospital. Never too busy for her family or anyone who had a need, she loved to take care of people. She had a passion for travelling and loved Elvis and attending country music concerts. She was a devoted wife, and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.
Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William L. Griffith and her son, Billy Griffith and his wife, Glenda; survivors include her daughters, Linda King and Carol Moody and her husband, Bruce; six grandchildren, Julie Kilby King (Bill), Kim Laverie (Joe), David King (Stephanie), Tricia Moody, Mallory Griffith, and Sherry Custis (Gary); seventeen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2-3pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral followed by a memorial service beginning at 3PM.
Memorials may be made to the Downtown Hampton Child Development Center, 1306 Thomas Street, Hampton, VA 23669 or a favorite charity
.