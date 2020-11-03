1/1
Freda K. Griffith
Freda Kay Griffith, 89, died Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, she was a longtime Peninsula resident and retired from the Admissions Office at Mary Immaculate Hospital. Never too busy for her family or anyone who had a need, she loved to take care of people. She had a passion for travelling and loved Elvis and attending country music concerts. She was a devoted wife, and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William L. Griffith and her son, Billy Griffith and his wife, Glenda; survivors include her daughters, Linda King and Carol Moody and her husband, Bruce; six grandchildren, Julie Kilby King (Bill), Kim Laverie (Joe), David King (Stephanie), Tricia Moody, Mallory Griffith, and Sherry Custis (Gary); seventeen great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2-3pm Thursday, November 5, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral followed by a memorial service beginning at 3PM.

Memorials may be made to the Downtown Hampton Child Development Center, 1306 Thomas Street, Hampton, VA 23669 or a favorite charity.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
