Freda Morris Latta, 80, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019, in Williamsburg, Virginia. She is predeceased by her parents, William C. and Dorothy Morris and brother, William E. Morris. Born in Mineral, Virginia on November 19, 1938, Freda graduated from Louisa County High School, then attended Radford College and later retired from Queens Lake Middle School in York County. She was a member of the Williamsburg Junior Woman's Club and Grace Baptist Church, where she served as the Sunday School Director in addition to many other ministries. Freda is survived by her husband, Harvey C. Latta; children, Gregory C. Latta (Youlanda), Courtney Sodan (Charles), and Heather Judson (Corey); 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.Visitation will be at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Virginia from 6-8pm on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The funeral service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 1013 Penniman Road, Williamsburg, Virginia at 11am on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to the Grace Baptist Church Benevolent Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary