Freda Vionia Diggs
Freda Vionia Diggs passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020.

She is survived by her mother, Ramona Diggs; brothers, Michael Diggs (Kathryn), Greg Diggs, Sr., Ken Diggs, Sr. (Leslie); sister-in-heart, Susan Foster; seven nieces and nephews, and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

Freda is preceded in rest by her father, Ernest Diggs, Sr. and brother Ernest Diggs, Jr.

The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at 149 Church Street in Poquoson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
