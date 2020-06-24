Freda Vionia Diggs passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020.
She is survived by her mother, Ramona Diggs; brothers, Michael Diggs (Kathryn), Greg Diggs, Sr., Ken Diggs, Sr. (Leslie); sister-in-heart, Susan Foster; seven nieces and nephews, and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
Freda is preceded in rest by her father, Ernest Diggs, Sr. and brother Ernest Diggs, Jr.
The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at 149 Church Street in Poquoson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 24, 2020.