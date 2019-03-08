|
Frederick A. Willis, Jr., 64, father of Christopher Willis, entered into eternal rest on Monday morning, March 4th, 2019. The family invites those who knew him to join in his celebration of life at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Family and friends will assemble by 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 8, 2019