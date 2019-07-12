Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosewood Memorial Park
Frederick C. Jarvis Obituary
Command Master Chief Frederick C. Jarvis, USN ret., 94, passed away on July 11, 2019. After an extinguished Naval career that extended nearly 40 years, he retired in 1978. He continued a career with civil service working at the NARF.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; and brother, Raymond.

He is survived by his daughter, Sheila and husband Dr. Bishop Read; and grandson, Curtis B. Read.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of The Chesapeake Retirement Community.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sat., July 13, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park, with full military honors. Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 12, 2019
