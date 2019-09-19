|
Dr. Fred Robinson passed away unexpectedly at his Williamsburg residence on September 16, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Alana Lane Robinson; his three children, John (Rick) Robinson, Megan Robinson, and Christopher Robinson; his sister, Carol Lee Robinson; stepdaughter Melissa Adair and her husband Steve; brother-in-law Michael Lane and his wife Terry; and grandsons, Jack Robinson and Logan Robinson who affectionately referred to him as Dundee.
Dr. Robinson was born and raised in Richmond, VA, where, at a young age, he was honored for his aptitude in science and as a Ping-Pong state champion. He was also honored as an Eagle Scout at the age of thirteen and played on the high school basketball team. Dr. Robinson graduated from VA Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree and was a member of the swim team. He was a proud lifetime member of the Virginia Tech Monogram Club. After graduating, he served as the head Swimming Coach at VA Tech. He was recently recognized as the honorary swimming coach when VT swam against William and Mary. He was also a VA Tech Century Club Alumni. He served in the United States Coast Guard before eventually attending medical school.
Dr. Robinson received the degree of Doctor of Medicine from the University of Virginia. After completing his residency at Riverside Hospital, he became a diplomat for the Board of Family Practice. Dr. Robinson was on the staff of Riverside Hospital and was one of the Founding Members of Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group and practiced general medicine in Newport News for thirty years. He dedicated his life to compassionate, respectful and thorough personal care for his patients.
He was happiest being around family and friends, especially his two grandsons.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 19 from 5-7 pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg. The funeral service will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home on Friday, September 20 at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions may be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 19, 2019