|
|
Frederick Merle Capps, age 79, died Friday, June 14, 2019 in Albemarle County, Virginia, where he had been living with his eldest child this past year. Born in Durham, North Carolina on August 30, 1939, child of Roger Holt Capps and Willie Mae King, Fred lived most of his life in Portsmouth and Norfolk in Virginia. He was preceded in death in 2013 by his wife of fifty years, Dianna Post Capps. He leaves behind three children, Michael Capps, Theresa Capps Kim, and David Capps, as well as seven grandchildren, Darcy Capps, Emily Capps, Nathaniel Capps, Jacob Kim, Sam Kim, Maya Capps, and Dylan Capps. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps (1956-1960) and a long-time member of the North-South Skirmish Association (Portsmouth Light Artillery and Tucker's Naval Brigade). He worked most of his professional life as a commissioned salesman. Fred always lived life on his own terms and left it the same way, requesting no funeral or formal service. He was committed on August 19, 2019 at Albert G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia, where he joined his beloved wife of Dianna. Donations can be made to Marine Corps Heritage Foundation.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 19, 2019