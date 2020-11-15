On Friday, November 6, 2020, Frederick Ray Kinder, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 91. Ray spent the majority of his life in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. After serving in the U.S. Air Force toward the end of World War II, Ray received his Bachelor of Arts from Wake Forest University. He later earned his Master of Arts degree from Hampton Institute.
On June 14, 1958, Ray married Doris Mae Suttle. They raised two sons, Frederick Ray Kinder, Jr. and John Oliver Kinder. Ray was a highly respected teacher and vice principal in the City of Hampton, Va. school system. In addition to Ray's dedication as an educator, he pursued many other interests, including boating and fishing in the Chesapeake Bay. Later, Ray developed a passion for woodworking. After retirement, Ray and Doris travelled extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally. Ray was known for his sense of humor and his ability to make friends easily, and was always available to help family and friends with home projects. Ray was a devoted member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Newport News, Va. He and Doris relocated permanently to the Tampa, Fl area in 2014.
Ray is survived by his wife Doris, his two sons, Fred, Jr. (Fred, Jr.'s partner, Blagoja), Oliver (Oliver's wife, Teri), and Oliver and Teri's children, Sarah, Josef, Rachel, and Elizabeth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the charity of your choice
in Ray's name.