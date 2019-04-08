Smithfield/Newport News - Frederick "Rick" Warren Godwin, Jr., 51, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Jacksonville Florida. Rick is preceded in death by his father, Frederick Warren Godwin, Sr. He is survived by the love of his life, Laura Claydon Harris and her son, Mason McCallum; mother, Kaye Turner Godwin; sister, Sherri Godwin Thompson and her husband, Ricky, and their son Zachary Cole Thompson. Rick was a 1985 graduate of Isle of Wight Academy, a Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School graduate and received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and a Masters of Business Administration from Old Dominion University. Rick worked with FEMA under A2K/ Fluor as contractor support, providing public assistance for hurricane Irma victims in Florida. Prior to this contract he worked under Dewberry, as a contractor to FEMA, providing similar support to hurricane victims in the Ft. Lauderdale area. Rick was an outgoing, fun loving guy, who enjoyed life to the fullest. He enjoyed spending long weekends at the Outer Banks with his love, Laura and their dog, Tank. Rick was also an avid golfer, and in his younger days, a great baseball and tennis player. He also loved attending ODU games. A visitation will be held, Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Smithfield Baptist Church between 6pm-8pm. A celebration of Rick's life will be held Friday, April 12, 2019, at 10am at Smithfield Baptist Church, 100 Wainwright Dr, Smithfield, VA 23430. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Memorial Park and a reception following at Smithfield Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to a church or . Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary