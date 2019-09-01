|
|
BTCM Frederick Walter Hoffmann, Retired USN, age 69, of Gloucester Va. passed away August 28, 2019. Fred grew up on Long Island, NY before entering the US Navy in 1969. After retiring from the USN he worked for the US Maritime Administration where he served as a Marine Surveyor and the Fleet Superintendent at the James River Reserve Fleet.
Fred is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Evelyn Hoffmann; three sons, Chris (Ann), David (Laura) and James Hoffmann; a brother, Warner (Carol); eight grandchildren, Christopher, Shannon, Jeremy, Tyler, Noah, Payton, Jerry and Mia; and great grandchild, Brookelynn.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 PM, Friday, September 6th at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th Street, West Point, VA 23181 with a funeral service beginning at 4 PM. A graveside service and interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad (GVFRS, PO BOX 1417, Gloucester VA 23061). Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019