Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Fredrick Mueller
Fredrick Vernon Mueller Jr. Obituary
Fredrick Vernon Mueller, Jr., 77, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, he has been a resident of Hampton since 1972. He retires as a Master Sergeant in 1984 after 24 years, which included service during the Vietnam War.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife, Linda A. Mueller. He is survived by his sons, Richard Mueller and Michael Mueller (K.C.), sisters, Kathryn Mielke and Louise Wright; and grandchildren, Tabytha and Drake Mueller.

The family wishes expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to York County Fire and Life Safety, 301 Goodwin Neck Rd, Yorktown, VA 23692.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070, www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 25, 2019
