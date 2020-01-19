|
|
Frieda Sullivan, beloved and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away peacefully, at the age of 90, on January 15, 2020 at home with her children by her side. Mom was born to Elisabeth (Breunig) and Johannes Hofmann in Aschaffenburg, Germany, and came to the U.S. as a war bride in 1949.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Walter J. Sullivan; her sons, Keith, Bruce and Kenneth; sister, Helga, and brothers, Hannes and Heiner.
She is survived by her children Linda Beringer of Midlothian (Ted), Kevin Sullivan of Chesapeake and Dawn Bourne (William) of Tewksbury Township, NJ; grandchildren Devin Beringer (Winie), Morgan Beringer (Toyin), Suzanne Sullivan, Christopher Hardy, Tucker Bourne, and Kaitlyn Bourne; great-granddaughter Arianna Frieda.
As an Army wife, Mom supported our dad during his 31-year military career. She bravely endured the 15 months Dad was overseas in Korea, the year he served in Vietnam, and the countless times Dad was out of town on assignment. She kept her children safe and loved. Her joy of life was contagious, her faith in God inspiring, and her kindness and love warming to all who were privileged to meet her.
Mom lived her entire life for others, always. Wherever we were transferred, she found local charities to assist. She was a Scout den mother, Red Cross volunteer, Army Community Service volunteer, NCO Wives Club VP and President, Sunday School Teacher, Women of the Chapel member (Ft. Monroe), and member of the Bag Lunch Bunch. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Anchorage, Alaska for over 50 years. In her later years, when Mom couldn't physically assist, she provided financial support to numerous charities. She was always giving.
Mom dearly loved her church family at St. Paul's Lutheran where she was a member for over 50 years. She looked forward to going to church every Sunday, even when her physical ailments made it increasingly difficult. Her strength, determination, will and strong faith helped her through her journey.
Mom (Oma) will remain in the hearts of all who loved her forever.
The family would like to thank Pastor Tim and her St. Paul's family, and the many caring souls at Personal Touch Hospice. We also want to express our sincere gratitude to the many medical professionals who assisted in Mom's care.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 6 PM, Friday, January 24 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM Saturday, January 25 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hampton. Interment will be at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
The family requests donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Hampton, VA or Personal Touch Hospice, Newport News in lieu of flowers.
Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, Hampton. www.rhaydensmith.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020