|
|
G. Frank Barger passed away at the age of 74 in his home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born to Elmer and Florence Barger in Starford, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean Barger, his son and daughter in law, Michael and Laura Barger, and his son Stephen Barger.
One of Frank's greatest passions was the Boy Scouts. He volunteered for more than 15 years and was the scoutmaster of Troop 11 and Troop 43 in Newport News.
In addition to scouts, he was also active with a number of youth organizations throughout his childrens' lives. This included being a soccer coach, T-ball coach, softball coach, assistant baseball coach, president of the PTA, president of the band boosters and member of the Mayors Youth Commission. He served for five years in the United States Air Force and worked for the City of Newport News Waterworks for almost 30 years from which he retired in 2006. He loved politics and served on the York County Electoral Board. He was a member of Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church. A private funeral service will be held for family on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2:00pm EST. Guests are invited to participate in the service by going to www.peninsulafuneralhome.com/video. A public memorial service will be arranged at a future date.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 26, 2020