Gabriel (Gabe) Eugene Pereira, husband of Joyce J. Pereira, passed on June 30, 2020. He was born to the late Gabriel S. and Grace S. Pereira on September 6, 1931.



Gabe graduated from Hampton High School in 1949 where he was a member of the State Championship football team. He attended the Apprentice School in Newport News and graduated from the National Guard Officer Candidate School. He served his country from August, 1949 to October, 1984 in the Nike and Hercules Missile Units and as the Executive Officer of the VA National Guard 111th Field Artillery Unit in Norfolk, VA. He retired as a Major from the Guard in 1984. Upon retirement from the VA National Guard, he was manager of the Hidenwood Hardware Store in Newport News.



Gabe was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church for 55 years where he served as a Deacon, teacher, and member of the Adult Choir and Heart Throbs Choir. He also was a member of the Liberty Builders and enjoyed singing with The Matinee Idlers, a barbershop chorus.



Gabe loved the Lord, his country, and his family. He looked forward to going to the Outer Banks each year with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother.



In addition to his loving wife of 67 years, Joyce, Gabe is survived by his children and their spouses, Pamela P. Herbert and Brian of Williamsburg; David E. Pereira and Kathy of Apex, NC; and Jeffery W. Pereira and Beth of Hampton. Also surviving him are his grandchildren and their spouses, Erin H. Long and Richard of Williamsburg, Lauren H. Scott and Jeffrey of Poquoson, Kate P. McDonald and Ben of Roanoke, Thomas Pereira of Portland, OR, and Brandon Pereira of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky. He is further survived by great grandchildren Tyson, Tessa, and Tucker Long, Walter, J.J. and Patrick Scott, and by many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Joseph James Pereira and John David Pereira.



A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 am, Monday, July 6, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton by Pastor Joe Hunt; with interment and military honors to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday, prior to the service from 9-10 am.



It is requested that masks be worn during visitation and the service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store