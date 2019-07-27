Home

Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
(757) 622-1085
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graves Funeral Home
1631 Church St.
Norfolk, VA 23504
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
5310 Milner's Rd
Suffolk, VA
Gail Lee Fultz


1953 - 2019
Gail Lee Fultz Obituary
Gail Fultz passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family on July 22, 2019. He was born in Bellefontaine Ohio on July 25,1953. He served 10 years in the US Navy. He is survived by his wife Monica Fultz, son Marc and daughter Jeanne. His mom Loretta Fultz sister Karla and brother Jeff and 8 grandkids. The viewing will be at Graves funeral home 1631 church st Norfolk Va on Saturday 07/27 1pm-5pm and the funeral will be Monday @ 9am at 5310 Milner's Rd Suffolk Va 23434
Published in Daily Press from July 27 to July 28, 2019
